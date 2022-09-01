Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.56–$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.00 million-$293.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.40 million. Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUMO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.07.

Sumo Logic Stock Performance

SUMO stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,635. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $929.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 27.81% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $40,555.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,355 shares of company stock valued at $982,008. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 75.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 87,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

See Also

