Sumokoin (SUMO) Market Capitalization Achieves $804,352.70

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $804,352.70 and approximately $1,407.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00763742 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000741 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 54,214,554 coins and its circulating supply is 47,514,554 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.