SwftCoin (SWFTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.00 Million

SwftCoin (SWFTC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One SwftCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,794.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00133539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00087025 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SwftCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.