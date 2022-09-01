Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$8.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $401.73.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of SNPS traded down $13.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $332.80. 80,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,355. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.96.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,478. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 11.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $237,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 10.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 13.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 47.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.