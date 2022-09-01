Tabcorp Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:TACBY)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 497.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Tabcorp Stock Performance

TACBY stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Tabcorp has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TACBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tabcorp in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.

Further Reading

