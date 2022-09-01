Tap (XTP) Trading 33.3% Lower This Week

Tap (XTP) traded down 25% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Tap has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Tap has a total market cap of $221,742.64 and $26.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,715.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00033027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00087331 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.