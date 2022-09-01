Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.07% of Target worth $66,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Target by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.69. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

