TD Securities Boosts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$57.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$52.00.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CPX opened at C$50.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$51.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$657.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.7699999 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total value of C$1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,631,539.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,300.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.