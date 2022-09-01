Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Hits New 1-Year Low at $370.00

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.47) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.47), with a volume of 527196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399 ($4.82).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TM17. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.85) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 804.50 ($9.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of £538.69 million and a P/E ratio of 2,216.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 416.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 459.06.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

