Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 3.5 %
ERIC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 459,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,816,104. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.
