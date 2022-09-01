TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.92

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.92 and last traded at C$3.85, with a volume of 5700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.93.

TeraGo Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$73.57 million and a P/E ratio of -4.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Featured Articles

