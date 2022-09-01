Terra Virtua Kolect Trading Up 51.2% Over Last 7 Days (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $37.67 million and $59.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

