Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0146

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Terracoin has a market cap of $334,249.07 and approximately $87.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,073.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.36 or 0.00574676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00257581 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00018391 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.