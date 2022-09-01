The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Trading Down 0.7%

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.89). 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 32,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.90).

The firm has a market cap of £27.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.56.

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

