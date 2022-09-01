The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,090,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 15,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.6 %

CG traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.32. 46,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,929. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $330,922.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,630,787 shares of company stock worth $106,651,622 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

