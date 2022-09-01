The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,700 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 576,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after buying an additional 2,261,747 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,871,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,112,000 after buying an additional 166,619 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,084,000 after acquiring an additional 30,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,430,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,739,000 after acquiring an additional 260,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.40. 143,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,684. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Further Reading

