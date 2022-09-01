The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 486,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 486,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 548,874 shares of company stock valued at $15,675,786. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $332.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

