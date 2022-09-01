The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $186,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 486,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,034.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 486,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,034.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,874 shares of company stock worth $15,675,786. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE GS traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $328.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,985. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.