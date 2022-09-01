The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 153,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $24,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $4.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $328.33. 23,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,985. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,846,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,504,349. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,300 shares in the company, valued at $35,504,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,874 shares of company stock valued at $15,675,786. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

