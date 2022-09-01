The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Down 10.1% in August

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The India Fund by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 51,453 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The India Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The India Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

IFN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.49. 115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,047. The India Fund has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

About The India Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

