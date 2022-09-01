The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.94

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.94 and traded as low as $17.50. The India Fund shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 39,567 shares changing hands.

The India Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The India Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 54.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

