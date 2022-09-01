The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.94

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.94 and traded as low as $17.50. The India Fund shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 39,567 shares changing hands.
The India Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94.
The India Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%.
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
