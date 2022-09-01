The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Down 9.1% in August

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 458,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Insider Activity at The Liberty Braves Group
In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976 in the last ninety days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group
The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance
NASDAQ BATRA opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $289.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 0.90.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 11.95%.
About The Liberty Braves Group
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
