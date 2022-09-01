The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.