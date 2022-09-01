The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Insider Steven Fisher Purchases 35,000 Shares of Stock

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Rating) insider Steven Fisher purchased 35,000 shares of Reject Shop stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.45 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of A$155,750.00 ($108,916.08).
Reject Shop Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11.
About Reject Shop
Recommended Stories
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Reject Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reject Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.