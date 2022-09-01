The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Insider Steven Fisher Purchases 35,000 Shares of Stock

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Rating) insider Steven Fisher purchased 35,000 shares of Reject Shop stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.45 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of A$155,750.00 ($108,916.08).

Reject Shop Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11.

About Reject Shop

The Reject Shop Limited engages in the retail of discount variety merchandise in Australia. The company offers grocery and confectionery products; home and garden products, such as cleaning, kitchen and dining, garden, hardware, home storage and organization, bedding, and home décor products; health and wellbeing products comprising toiletries, fashion accessories, and clothing; pet care products; craft and stationery products; gifts, toys, and party products, such as cards and wraps, and partyware; and electrical accessories.

