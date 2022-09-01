The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Toro were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 11.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Toro by 13.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Toro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Toro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

TTC stock opened at $82.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $112.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.18.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

