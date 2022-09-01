The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,569.53

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,569.53 ($18.96) and traded as low as GBX 1,432.74 ($17.31). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,448 ($17.50), with a volume of 402,707 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,020 ($24.41) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($23.92) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,943.13 ($23.48).
The Weir Group Trading Down 2.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,497.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,568.63.
The Weir Group Increases Dividend
The Weir Group Company Profile
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.
Read More
