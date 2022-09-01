Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,297,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 684,637 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.74% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $17,895,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $662.07.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $544.53. The stock had a trading volume of 24,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,690. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

