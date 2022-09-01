Thorstarter (XRUNE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,455.00

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thorstarter has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $19,455.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00441858 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00822835 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015809 BTC.
About Thorstarter
Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.
Buying and Selling Thorstarter
