Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.04.

TWKS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.95. 331,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,810. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $29,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $114,500. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

