Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.21

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.21 and last traded at $76.50, with a volume of 119074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Nomura cut Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.
Tokyo Electron Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.59.
Tokyo Electron Company Profile
Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokyo Electron (TOELY)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.