Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.21

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.21 and last traded at $76.50, with a volume of 119074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.56.

Separately, Nomura cut Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.59.

Tokyo Electron ( OTCMKTS:TOELY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

