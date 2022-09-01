Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,075,000 after buying an additional 85,638 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 784.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 864,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,845 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 642,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 471,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 591,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.3 %

LEG opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

