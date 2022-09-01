Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 273.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

