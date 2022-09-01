Tompkins Financial Corp Has $128,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 133.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $128.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.10.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

