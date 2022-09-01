Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $184,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 58,784 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 362,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $23.80 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

