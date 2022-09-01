Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $114,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.0% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 22.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 54,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 85,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,101,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,187,000 after purchasing an additional 490,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 519,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.39.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

