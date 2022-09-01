Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $123,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,007,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,240 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,623,000 after purchasing an additional 822,034 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARE opened at $153.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

