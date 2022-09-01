Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $144,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

ROK opened at $236.94 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

