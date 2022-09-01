Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $96,000 Investment in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ingevity by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ingevity by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 103,396 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 132,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 48,584 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $83.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Ingevity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $419.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.50 million. Analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGVT. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Ingevity Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.