Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 165 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWJ. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 349,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,916,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,973,000 after buying an additional 44,723 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,915,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after buying an additional 62,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after buying an additional 52,378 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $109.73 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $99.59 and a one year high of $131.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.92.

