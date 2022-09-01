Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $193,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

