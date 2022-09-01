Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFG opened at $74.76 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,099. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.