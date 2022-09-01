Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $1.46 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00007322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $4.30 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00828507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015546 BTC.
Toncoin Coin Profile
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Toncoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.