Tornado Cash Price Reaches $8.77 (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $8.77 or 0.00043840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $9.65 million and $6.91 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

