TouchCon (TOC) Price Hits $0.0228

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $11.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.26 or 0.00481925 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.59 or 0.01846118 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00244680 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

