TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Trading Up 2%

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 126.50 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 126.50 ($1.53). Approximately 3,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 78,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.50).

TPXimpact Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of £113.77 million and a PE ratio of 4,216.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 164.20.

Get TPXimpact alerts:

TPXimpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from TPXimpact’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. TPXimpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

About TPXimpact

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Switzerland, the United States of America, Norway, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting and Innovation, Software Development, and Automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPXimpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPXimpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.