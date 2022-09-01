Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kinross Gold Call Options (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 15,188 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 72% compared to the average volume of 8,823 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

KGC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 500,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,699,773. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 198,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 640,661 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 430,440 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after buying an additional 8,950,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 385,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 31,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

