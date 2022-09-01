TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.87. 1,565,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,380. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $72.26 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.52.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in TransUnion by 3.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in TransUnion by 20.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

