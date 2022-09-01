TRAXIA (TM2) Price Down 29.5% Over Last 7 Days

TRAXIA (TM2) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. TRAXIA has a total market capitalization of $9,112.50 and $13.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAXIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,563.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.99 or 0.07238798 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824687 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015486 BTC.
TRAXIA Coin Profile
TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co.
TRAXIA Coin Trading
