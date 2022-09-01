Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.89 and last traded at $61.89. 5,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 115,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.
Triumph Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.15.
Insider Transactions at Triumph Bancorp
In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
Further Reading
