Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.89 and last traded at $61.89. 5,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 115,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Triumph Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.29 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Further Reading

