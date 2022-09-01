TRON Market Capitalization Achieves $5.87 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0636 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and $422.92 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002713 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000199 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003337 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000224 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,383,884,842 coins and its circulating supply is 92,383,886,568 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

